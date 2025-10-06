Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Wit LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,677,000 after buying an additional 1,652,996 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,892,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,586,000 after buying an additional 681,364 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 942,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after buying an additional 551,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,074,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.35 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

