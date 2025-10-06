Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV Shares Bought by Headland Capital LLC

Headland Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.2% of Headland Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Headland Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,593,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after buying an additional 844,313 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118,708 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,831,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,658,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 132,583 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BSCV stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

