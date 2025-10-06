Heck Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.96 Million Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF $IDHQ

Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heck Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.31% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDHQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,183,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after acquiring an additional 155,411 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 746,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $34.58 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $532.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

