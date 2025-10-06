Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ball by 5,420.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 200,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 196,941 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $50.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at $517,355.80. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ball

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.