Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.