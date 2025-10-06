Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Invests $733,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $103.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.10. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

