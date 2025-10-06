Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.17% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $87.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $88.52.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

