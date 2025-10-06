JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $JPME Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $108.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $111.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.02.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

