Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $GSSC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,588 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 87,225.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

GSSC opened at $75.59 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $695.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

