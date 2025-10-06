JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.7% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $23,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,480,000 after acquiring an additional 342,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.61 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

