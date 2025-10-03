CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Purchased by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.95.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $52,606,356 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $496.80 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $278.56 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of -417.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 117.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $445.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.69.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

