Lbp Am Sa Sells 100 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,301.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,271.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,185.85. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,488.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,154.70. The trade was a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $376,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,588.55. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,325.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.33.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

