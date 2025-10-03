ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 889 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Allianz SE raised its position in PayPal by 281.8% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $529,264,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $3,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.