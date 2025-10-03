Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Makes New $385,000 Investment in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $340.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.60. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $341.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

