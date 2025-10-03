Truist Financial Corp Acquires 7,079 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.54% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $28,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14,741.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.33 and a fifty-two week high of $192.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

