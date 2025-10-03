Lbp Am Sa Grows Stock Holdings in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,829 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Buenaventura Mining were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 1,363.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 17.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BVN opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

Buenaventura Mining ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 38.38% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Buenaventura Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

