Lbp Am Sa Acquires New Stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $178,456.20. This represents a 33.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $104.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.11 and a beta of 0.47. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $106.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

