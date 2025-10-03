Lbp Am Sa Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 53,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.8%

MAR opened at $266.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.54 and a 200 day moving average of $258.05.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

