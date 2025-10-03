Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $34,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after buying an additional 82,798 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $334.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.07 and a 200 day moving average of $296.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.