CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $515,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.41.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:UPS opened at $85.65 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

