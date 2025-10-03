ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

