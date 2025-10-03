Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after buying an additional 2,161,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,077,000 after buying an additional 99,884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,181,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,632,720. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $721,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,172 shares in the company, valued at $806,447.60. This represents a 47.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,396,416 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.8%

STX stock opened at $254.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $264.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.32.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

