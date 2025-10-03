Vicus Capital Sells 306,417 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,417 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

