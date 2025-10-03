Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,677 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $37,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $323.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.28 and its 200 day moving average is $281.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.