ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.