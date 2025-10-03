Truist Financial Corp Purchases 101,783 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,783 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $26,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 590.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BILS stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.99 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.31.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.