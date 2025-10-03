JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,669 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $29,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4461 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.