Lbp Am Sa Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.08% of Intuitive Machines worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 27.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Machines to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 40,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $543,026.46. Following the sale, the director owned 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,144,420.32. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 161,016 shares of company stock worth $1,997,001 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $11.22 on Friday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Intuitive Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.