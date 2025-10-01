Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.68 and traded as high as $17.62. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 54,729 shares changing hands.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.47) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Free Report ) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Hurco Companies makes up about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.44% of Hurco Companies worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.