Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.68 and traded as high as $17.62. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 54,729 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.47) EPS.
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
