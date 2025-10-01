Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Short Interest Update

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Juniata Valley Financial Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Juniata Valley Financial stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Juniata Valley Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

Juniata Valley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 629.0%. Juniata Valley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.23%.

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

