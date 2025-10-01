Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the August 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:BAERW opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bridger Aerospace Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.