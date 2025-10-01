Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the August 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BAERW opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

