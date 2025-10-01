714 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Bought by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.8%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $920.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $833.86 and a 200-day moving average of $712.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 878 shares in the company, valued at $790,200. This trade represents a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,702 shares of company stock valued at $51,094,820 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.