GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $272.82 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

