V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 2,432 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.73.

Read Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.