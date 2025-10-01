Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF $FYLD

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 169,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 98,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

FYLD opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $423.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.4027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

