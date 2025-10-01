GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New $745,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $426.19 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $429.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.44 and a 200-day moving average of $370.64. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.75.

View Our Latest Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.