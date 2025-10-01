HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,415 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 172.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,991,000 after acquiring an additional 296,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 283,494 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9,384.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 210,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 572.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 188,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 160,697 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPT opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

