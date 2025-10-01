HB Wealth Management LLC Has $8.83 Million Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

