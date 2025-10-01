Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 150.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 524,416 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,353,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,406 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,841,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 890,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,016,000 after purchasing an additional 268,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.