HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $307.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $309.40. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

