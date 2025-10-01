Insider Selling: Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) CEO Sells 11,687 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTHGet Free Report) CEO Steve Thompson sold 11,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $363,348.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 109,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,645.42. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Hilltop last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $303.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 584.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 141.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 134.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hilltop

About Hilltop

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

