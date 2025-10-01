Insider Selling: Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) CEO Sells 11,687 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Thompson sold 11,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $363,348.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 109,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,645.42. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $303.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 584.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 141.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 134.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

