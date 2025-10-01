Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $546,547.50 in Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.91, for a total value of $546,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,439,711.61. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.53, for a total value of $550,192.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.85, for a total value of $553,162.50.

On Monday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.19, for a total value of $558,427.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $551,452.50.

On Monday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $545,377.50.

On Friday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.91, for a total value of $548,797.50.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $554,985.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $565,020.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $543,375.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $566,235.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.3%

Salesforce stock opened at $236.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.05. The company has a market cap of $225.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

