WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHF shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.80. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.36%.The company had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 million. Research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.3%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,026.67%.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,931,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 88,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 82,263 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,013,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

