GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases New Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMETEK by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AMETEK by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,742 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,317,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $94,051,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 28.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,961,000 after buying an additional 484,803 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $188.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.57. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Melius cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

