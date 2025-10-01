SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,000 shares, a growth of 718.2% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGY opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

About SMA Solar Technology

Featured Stories

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

