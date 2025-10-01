SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,000 shares, a growth of 718.2% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGY opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.
About SMA Solar Technology
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SMA Solar Technology
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.