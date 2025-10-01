Short Interest in MFS Active International ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSI) Rises By 677.8%

MFS Active International ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,000 shares, a growth of 677.8% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Active International ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Active International ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in MFS Active International ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Active International ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $19,310,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in MFS Active International ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Active International ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000.

MFS Active International ETF Price Performance

Shares of MFSI stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. MFS Active International ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63.

About MFS Active International ETF

The MFS Active International ETF (MFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks issued by companies from around the globe, excluding the US. The fund may include firms of any market capitalization. MFSI was launched on Dec 5, 2024 and is issued by MFS.

