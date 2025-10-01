Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) PT at $52.35

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.95.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

