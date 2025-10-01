HC Wainwright Has Strong Forecast for PVLA FY2028 Earnings

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.62) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palvella Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Palvella Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PVLA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PVLA opened at $62.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $693.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.03. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Clio Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,435,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

