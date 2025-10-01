Q3 EPS Estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton Lowered by Analyst

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

BAH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NYSE:BAH opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,137,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65,496 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,251,000 after purchasing an additional 943,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,297,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,230,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,459,000 after buying an additional 343,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

