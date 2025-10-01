Scotiabank Estimates Talen Energy FY2026 Earnings

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talen Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $20.20 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Talen Energy from $330.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Talen Energy from $418.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TLN opened at $425.38 on Monday. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $148.02 and a 12 month high of $430.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 120.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $2.63. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.75%.The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.48 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talen Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Talen Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Talen Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Talen Energy by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

